November 25, 1940—April 23, 2019
MERIDIAN – Barbara Jean (Garrard) Hinkley, a 78-year-old resident of Meridian and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Meridian.
Barbara was born on November 25, 1940, in Burley, Idaho, to Ellis Benona and Florence Evelyn (Day) Garrard. She had one older sister named Patsy, whom she loved dearly. Barbara had a happy childhood growing up in Burley. She graduated from Burley High School and attended Ricks College, later earning a degree in nursing. She graduated in 1961 as a registered nurse. Through a little match-making orchestrated by their sisters (Patsy and Terry), Barbara met Robert H. Hinkley and fell in love. They were married April 23, 1965, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Bob and Barbara raised four children together in Burley. In their later years they moved to Meridian to be closer to some of their children and grandchildren.
Barbara worked for 50 years at Cassia Memorial Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse and then managing the same-day surgery department. Barbara enjoyed bird watching, musicals, oil painting, reading good books, and crafting. She faithfully served in church callings and loved going to the Latter-day Saints temple on a regular basis and serving others. Last year, Barbara moved into a new home in a 55-and-older community in North Meridian in her daughter’s neighborhood, and spent the time active and enjoying many new friends, reading groups, game nights and being surrounded by those she loved and served until the end.
To know Barbara was to love her, and she devoted her life to her family and friends. She is survived by her four children, Laura Paul, Jill Prien, Lisa Hansen and Aaron Hinkley; and 20 grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paramount Ward, 5501 N. Meridian Rd., in Meridian, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, May 3, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.