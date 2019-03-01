May 5, 1945—February 28, 2019
Barbara Jean (Deike) Biggerstaf beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend left us after a short and terrible fight with cancer.
She grew up in Tucson, AZ. On May 2, 1970, she married Gil Biggerstaff and they had their honeymoon in Canada and spent Christmas, 1971 in New Zealand.
The family moved to Salt Lake City, UT in 1974 until 2003 when she and her husband moved to Silver City, NM then finally settling in Twin Falls, ID.
She always pursued new education and travel. She graduated at the top of her class as a Medical Assistant, earned a Master Gardner certification, became a UT certified EMT and spent countless hours in community college taking classes that interested her. She eventually traveled to Tahiti, Europe and China and hiked the North to South rim of the Grand Canyon. She was always interested in volunteering in the community.
She was involved with her sons from Cub Scouts through Boy Scouts; serving in positions for over 20 years. She was also involved in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church’s Lady’s Guild in Salt Lake City for many years. When Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics, she volunteered to work in the Olympic Village. She worked at Costco in Twin Falls for 12 years.
She is survived by her husband Gil, two sons Frank and Jack, brother Fred and wife Eva, two cousins, a nephew, niece, many in-laws and friends.
She will be cremated and have a small reception for family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.