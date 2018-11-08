February 23, 1946 – November 2, 2018
Our family lost a great and wonderful woman. Barbara Jean Brady (Bennett), 72 of Jerome, formerly of Filer passed away Friday, November 2, 2018, at her home.
Barbara was born in Twin Falls on February 23, 1946, to Amanda (Davis) and Ike Bennett.
Barbara graduated from Kimberly High School in 1964. She married Richard Brady on September 5th of that same year. They were married for over 44 years until Richards passing in 2008. They proudly added twin boys, Paul and Danny to the family in 1967 and daughter Angela in 1972.
Barbara worked for Idaho Frozen Foods, now Con Agra, from which she retired after over 40 years. There she made many lasting friendships.
Barbara loved bowling on numerous leagues in Filer and Twin Falls and was always the life of the party at many bowling tournaments. After retirement, Barbara, was happiest when she and Richard were riding their ATV’s in the South Hills, camping or sitting on the banks fishing, even when she got skunked by her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her sons Paul (Patty) Brady and Danny Brady of Twin Falls, daughter Angela Hillman of St. Robert, Missouri, grandchildren; Britney (Jarrett) Hickman of Alton. Illinois, Bryant Brady of Boise, Anthony Hall of Twin Falls, Chelsey Brady of Twin Falls, Kalib Brady of Boise and Jayden Hillman of St. Robert, Missouri, great-grandchildren Zoie Brady, Eden, Calli and Cannon Hickman and Robert Hall.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Richard, both parents, brother Martin Bennett, a baby brother and sister as well as her many pets that she loved dearly.
Barbara will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Special thanks from the family to Jessica Pruitt for taking great care of Barbara and loving her in her final days.
Per Barbara’s request, no services will be held. A celebration of life is planned for next summer.
Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be emailed to demaraysjerome@gmail.com or mailed to the chapel at 629 3rd Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.