Obituary: Barbara Elizabeth Rangen

Barbara was also devoted to all kinds of animals over the years including her pugs, standard poodles, a pet skunk, five free range buffalo, and her parrot Bobbie.

Barbara was an adventurer at heart. She visited Europe, China, Hawaii, Tahiti, and Cuba. She especially enjoyed Cuba because of the joy for life the local people had. She enthusiastically embraced the culture, smoking cigars and singing all the way through the country. Of all her travels her first love was Sun Valley, Idaho. She often kicked up her heels at the Duchin Room and ate brunch and dinner at the Sun Valley Lodge with family and friends.

In her later years she lovingly worked with her daughter Ann at Ann’s Eyewear Boutique. She was essential in getting the business started and helped in any way she could.

As a member of the Episcopal Church she served the Lord as a lay reader with her best friend and cohort Betty Conover. They traveled around the Magic Valley conducting services. In her later years, she joined the Catholic Church with her son Chris and granddaughter Brittany.