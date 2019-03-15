Barbara Dessel
Barbara Ann Hooper Dessel age 89 died March 12, 2019 in Burley Idaho.
Barbara was born in Brawley, Calif. She married Lawrence Dessel in Aug 1949 and moved to Twin Falls ID in Sept 1958 then to Paul ID in April 1959. In Dec 2015 she was moved to Pomerelle Place, Burley ID.
She is survived by her children Juliann Reynolds (Roger), Joanne Haynes (Bill), Larry Dessel (Tammy), Ellen Anderson (Ted), Leslie Candiotti (Carlos), ten grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild and nieces & nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents George & Marie Hooper, sisters Geri Swallow & Frances Heath, brothers George Hooper and Donald Boyd, husband Lawrence, daughter Alyce, son Jack and grandsons Casey & Cullen.
Barbara was a member of the Paul Congregational Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pomerelle Place for the great care given to our mother and IHC Hospice in her final days.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Paul Congregational Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the Church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Condolences may be left at www.hansen-mortuary.com.
