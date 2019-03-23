July 20, 1929—March 10, 2019
Barbara Carolyn Poulton Durfee, 89, our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family, at the DeSano Place Assisted Living facility in Gooding.
Barbara was born on July 20, 1929 in Oakley, Idaho, the daughter of James Wesley and Mary Poulton. She was raised and educated in the Oakley area, Twin Falls and Gooding, Idaho.
Barbara married Louis Owen Durfee on November 24, 1947 in the Salt Lake L.D.S. Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints First Ward in Gooding. Barbara enjoyed serving in her church callings, oil painting, gardening and being a homemaker.
She is survived by: one son, Britt (Linda) of Cascade, Idaho; four daughters, Diana (Bob) of Beaverton, Oregon, Pam of Caldwell, Idaho, Marianna of Twin Falls, Idaho and Taunia (Tony) of Gooding, Idaho; and one brother, Marvin (Gay Nell) of Cedar Hills, Utah; 19 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren.
She was preceded death by: her husband; father and mother; four brothers and two sisters.
Barbara’s family would like to thank the facilities and staff members at St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute, Bridgeview Independent Living, Syringa Place Assisted Living and DeSano Place Assisted Living for the loving care of their mother. A special “thank you” to Dr. Daryl Ficklin, his staff members, and Auburn Crest Hospice for ensuring that her final days were peaceful and comfortable.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.