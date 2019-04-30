December 5, 1942—April 25, 2019
Barbara Carol Razee, 76, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family, Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Burley, Idaho.
Barbara was born December 5, 1942 in San Francisco, CA to Maude Turnbull and Howard Louthan.
Growing up in Taylorsville, CA, Barbara’s love for the outdoors was obvious; whether riding horses, fishing, hunting or just spending time with family and friends. She loved being outside.
It was there she met the love of her life, our dad, Richard “Dick” Allen Razee. The high school sweethearts soon married and so began a 41 year marriage so full of love and adventure lasting until dad’s passing in 2001. Mom has missed him so, but is now, we are sure, dancing again with dad. From square dancing to two stepping, they loved to dance and did so beautifully and effortlessly together.
Family was so important to mom and it showed in every aspect of her life. She was at every birthday party, game, play, performance or event for her children, and later her grandchildren and great grandchildren. It didn’t matter where, whether driving to Burley or to Nevada for a two hour birthday party. Mom and dad always showed up, even getting their own 800 number so their grandkids could call anytime with no long distance charges!
Right to the end mom kept her sense of humor and quick wit. As the family spent time with her Thursday and would crack a joke, we would see that sly grin on mom’s face. As her granddaughter, Lindsey and great granddaughter, Kelsey played guitar and sang, mom would smile and tap her foot to the music.
Hunting, fishing, water skiing, camping, wood cutting, hiking for hours through the snow to find “the tree” for Christmas our time with mom was priceless, her calm understanding and unwavering love was unmatched.
She was a dental assistant, a school secretary, a special needs teacher, an EMT, a volunteer firefighter, a hunter, a camp cook, a fisherman, a loving devoted wife and she was our mom.
Barbara is survived by: her brothers—John Louthan and David Turnbull (Erma); sisters—Gladys Miller and Tressa Bowen; sons—Doug Razee and Scott Razee (Kim); daughter—Marianna McWilliams (John); grandchildren—Ryan Razee (Tosha), Lindsey Christopherson (Brandon), Melissa McWilliams (Rusty), Justin McWilliams (Tahna) and Austin McWilliams; great grandchildren—Zander, Kelsey, Taigan, Dillon, Pheonix, Emmett, Ryker, Jonah and Jasper.
She was preceded in death by: her husband—Richard (Dick) Razee; and her parents—Howard Louthan and Maude Turnbull.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter, Marianna’s house, 238 W. 300 S. in Rupert, Idaho on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
