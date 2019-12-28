April 27, 1928—December 27, 2019
Barbara Brown Bernauer, 91, of Twin Falls, Idaho died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She was born April 27, 1928 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Clinton and Bertha Brown. She attended the Pittsfield School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Lesley College. On September 1, 1951 she married Champney Bowen Bernauer of Townsend, Massachusetts. They moved to Morrisville, PA where they raised two sons. Barbara taught at St. Mary’s Hall in Burlington, New Jersey for 25 years. After her husband’s death she moved to Idaho to be near her sons. The past 23 years she has been a full-time volunteer, Grandma at IB Perrine Elementary School.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen of Ketchum, Idaho, Craig of Hailey, Idaho; and grandchildren Kyra and Colten.
Graveside Services will be held in Hailey, Idaho at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary of Twin Falls, condolences can be left at www.whitemortuary.com.
