August 23, 1939—January 12, 2019
Barbara A Kreft, age 79, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away suddenly in her home on January 12, 2019. She was born in Twin Falls, ID on August 23, 1939 to Ann and Leonard Titmus. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1958.
On September 19, 1959 she married the love of her life, Phil Kreft. They later had two children Kevin and Karie. Barbara worked in retail most of her adult life, including The Paris, VanEngelens and Macys/Bon Marche. She loved what she did and was amazing at her job. Her personality sparkled, people loved coming into Macys (The Bon Marche) and seeing her contagious smile. She later retired from there in 2007. She loved spending time with her family at the cabin every chance they could. Yearly trips to the Oregon Coast and visiting her mother and stepfathers ranch every summer is what she looked forward to.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Kreft, her mother Ann Proctor and father Leonard Titmus, her grandson, Jeremy Eldredge and brother Gene Titmus. She is survived by her son Kevin (Melody) Kreft, daughter Karie (Kenny) Eldredge, granddaughters Lindsey (Chris) Collins, Elizabeth Kreft, grandsons Quincy (Kristen) Shell, Tyler (Danielle) Kreft, and Isaac Kreft. Great granddaughters, Camille and Camber Collins, Syndal and Makaesyn Shell, and Abigail Kreft.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Penny Walden and Wilma Titmus for the continuous love and support you showed Barbara, she loved you very much.“May the winds of heaven blow softly, and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here”.
A funeral service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral home on Friday January 18 at 10 a.m. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
