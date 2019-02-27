Try 3 months for $3

January 19, 1998—February 22, 2019

Austin Lee Holt, 21 Springfield Missouri passed away in Springfield on February 22, 2019.

He was born on January 191998 to Jeremy Holt and Cindy Higens. He was a free spirit that lived life to the fullest and touched as many lives as he possible could, from being friends with everyone he came in contact with to standing up for anyone who needed help.

He loved snowboarding, skateboarding and working on his car while spending everyday like a new adventure all while causing as much mischief as possible.

He attended school at Minico High School and Kimberly High School and worked at Commercial Tire in Burley, Idaho, Five Guys in Twin Falls, Idaho and Walmart in Springfield, Missouri.

He is survived by his mother Cindy Higens (Travis), his father Jeremy Holt (Starla), and siblings Brecka, Kyle, Jason (Heather), Tabitha, Lane, Levi. His grandparents; Linda Wallace, Tim and Linda Holt. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Scott and his Aunt Bethy.

Services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m., located at 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho. A memorial fund was set up in his honor at D.L. Evans Bank.

