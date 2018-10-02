Obituary: Austin Joel Dobbs

November 11, 1994 – September 26, 2018
Austin Joel Dobbs made his mark on the world on November 11, 1994 and he left us on September 26, 2018. We are going to miss his huge heart, his gentle spirit, and the kindness he showed to everyone.
Austin loved spending time with his friends. I have loved hearing some of their stories over the past few days of all their adventures. He loved hiking and hanging out at his favorite spot on the canyon. He also loved going for long drives with his music playing. Back in his day you could always find him at the skate park or boarding around town. We loved watching him pull off some crazy tricks that made me shudder at times. We would take him to Buhl, Hailey, and Salt Lake so he could skate at a variety of parks.
I consider myself so fortunate to have been his mom. Yes, there were times when he made me slightly crazy as most teenagers do. But, I loved that kid with all my heart. Austin and I were roommates the last three years. This time that we shared together I will treasure forever. He was always suggesting shows on Netflix and movies we needed to watch. He left me sweet, little notes all over the place and they always made me smile.
I loved to hear his conspiracy theories. He was constantly unplugging my Google Home because he just knew the government was listening. He was always sharing one theory one right after the other.
I was lucky to be his third grade teacher at Sawtooth….but I wasn’t his favorite. Mrs. Idso, his sixth grade teacher was his absolute favorite at Bickel Elementary.
He is going to be missed by so many, and I wish him the peace he was seeking. Austin was a lover of animals. Growing up he loved Brutus, Max, Rudy, Gary, and Mimi. Our cat, Francine is missing those daily treats and back scratches from her buddy Austin. If you would like to make a donation in Austin’s name, I would suggest the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
Please know we will be celebrating his life at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls on Wednesday, October 3rd at 4:00pm. It will be the send off Austin would have wanted.
Love you always,
Mom(Ann-Marie Dobbs)
