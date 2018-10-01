November 11, 1994 – September 26, 2018
Austin Joel Dobbs passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at his home. Austin was born on November 11, 1994 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Wiley Joel Dobbs and Ann-Marie Moriarty Dobbs. Austin leaves behind his mother, Ann-Marie, his father, Wiley (Christina), his brother, Dylan, his grandmother, Janet Dobbs, grandparents, Bill and Fay Moriarty, Joyce Melton, and Betty and Stan Rasmussen, his stepbrother, Marcus Schorzman, uncles Greg and Brian (Kate) Dobbs, and cousins Aaron and McKenna Dobbs. He also leaves behind his best friends Brandon Choice and Mason Hamilton.
We like to remember Austin playing in the backyard with his brother, Dylan, and cousin, Aaron at Nana and Papa’s house. He shared a special relationship with his Nana and she always made his favorite, chicken enchiladas and scalloped potatoes, for his birthday. He had an incredible sense of humor and truly could light up any room with his wit. Austin was kind and gentle to people and animals and did not have a mean bone in his body. He was very close with his Aunt Mollye and they shared a special bond. They shared a love for scary movies and ice cream. His mother, Ann-Marie Moriarty Dobbs, was his favorite teacher, and she loved watching him grow up. Austin was a talented musician, playing both guitar and creating sick beats. He loved hanging out with his dad and brother, hiking, fishing, playing golf, conspiracy theories and would talk to anyone about them who was willing to listen. He always wanted to tell you “one more fing.”
Austin will forever be missed and loved. His later years were stolen by drug addiction and the drugs finally won. We encourage anybody struggling with addiction to reach out, seek help, and take the help that is offered. To us, his life was not defined by drug use, but by his kindness. For everyone who loved him, it may help ease the pain of his passing to know that we believe he is now with his Papa Wes, his good friend Kolby Alires, and his beloved dogs, Brutus and Max, and they are searching for who really faked the moon landing.
We will have a time of remembrance for family and friends at the Magic Valley Arts Council Auditorium located at Elevation 486 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3rd to laugh, cry, talk and remember our grandson, son, brother, nephew, and friend.
We know firsthand, that losing someone we love this much to drugs is more than a statistic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House. In the words of our beloved Aust, “Don’t let the man get you down.”
Arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Home.
