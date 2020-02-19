December 31, 1923—February 5, 2020
Audrey Kinsman, 96, passed away Feb. 5, 2020 at the Twin Falls home of her daughter, DeeDee Clow. Audrey, the only child of Charles Lewis and Ruth Timgren Lewis, was born in Brigham City, Utah on Dec. 31, 1923. Her Father worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad as a station auditor, moving his family across the west, even living for a few years in a residential railcar. She graduated from Los Angeles High School and attended UCLA. It was at UCLA where she met Robert E. Kinsman Jr., a Naval Dental Student in the USC School of Dentistry. They were married Aug. 18, 1945. They had two daughters Diane (DeeDee) Clow, Judy Kautz and a son Robert E. Kinsman, III.
Bob and Audrey raised their family in Chatsworth, Ca., where Bob had a dental practice. After retirement they moved to Oakhurst, Ca. Audrey’s artistic talents were found in her paintings, sewing, gardening, and decorating. Her loving heart made all who knew her feel special and welcome to her home. Audrey created “Cousins’ Camp” to host all her grandchildren for a week at their home in the foothills of the Sierras. It was a summer reunion for all the cousins and their parents. Fun and games filled the week and the cousins bonded more like siblings. They remain close to this day.
You have free articles remaining.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son. She is survived by her daughters DeeDee Clow (Lance) of Twin Falls, Judy Kautz (Bruce) of Studio City, daughter-in-law Kim Kinsman of San Diego, her seven grandchildren, Tami Clow Ditlefsen (Ed), Kelly Clow King (Jim), Erik Kautz, Kindra Kautz-Dayton (Shaun), Terry Kinsman (Kelly), Dara Jarvis (Jim) and Melissa Weishaar (Jeff) and 10 great grandchildren.
Internment will take place at the Oakwood Cemetery in Chatsworth at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.