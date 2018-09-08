Obituary: Audrey Holbrook Hamrick

May 24, 1928 – September 3, 2018
Longtime resident of Seaside, OR passed away peacefully 9/3/2018 in Twin Falls, ID.
Audrey was born in Kelso, WA. May 24, 1928, the second of two children to William H. and Sally Wheaton Holbrook. She admired her only sister and best friend Inez Irene Holbrook Shelley.
On October 8, 1943 she married Raymond (Bill) Sanders in Blackfoot, ID. They had 4 children, Richard, Vickie, Sally and Debra. They later divorced. December 28, 1986 she married Theodore (Ted) Cecil Hamrick in Challis, WA. They made their home in Seaside, OR where they enjoyed a view of the river and wild life.
Audrey was very creative enjoying sewing, crafts, gardening and cooking. She loved outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. She had a genuine love for all things living, often taking in injured animals. She had been an active member of the Women of the Moose and the American Legion.
She is survived by her children Sally (Fletcher) Hartman and Debra (Debbie) Sanders, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Audrey joins the awaiting arms of her loving husband, parents, cherished sister, wonderful niece, son Richard, daughter in law Juanita Goul Sanders, daughter Vickie Sanders Hanover, son in law Lonnie Hanover and grandchildren Richard Hanover, Velma Audrea Taylor and Annie Hanover all of whom have preceded her in death.
Audrey has requested no funeral services. In lieu of flowers Audrey suggests family and friends make donations to paralyzed Veterans or to Mooseheart. All arrangements are being handled by Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory in Twin Falls, ID.
