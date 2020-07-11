Obituary: Audrey Ellen Sisson

June 27, 1929 ~ July 3, 2020
Audrey Ellen Sisson passed away on July 3, 2020 at Autumn Breeze Assisted Living in Buhl. Audrey was born on June 27, 1929 to Frank and Delpha Strawser. She was the second of three children. She attended first through eighth grades at Cedar Draw Country School. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1947.
Audrey married Warren Sisson on December 14, 1947. Besides raising three children she worked at Green Giant, Pet Milk and during tax season, she worked for Jess Eastman. She then went to work for the Buhl School District for 33 years. Her last job classification there was Registrar/Bursar. Upon retiring from the school district, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls. Audrey was a Boise State Bronco fan and avid supporter of Buhl athletics especially when it involved her grandchildren. She was always upbeat and positive about everything, no matter what the circumstances may have been.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Warren; three children, Terry (Mary) Sisson, Larry (Elaine) Sisson of Buhl, and Marilyn (Calvin) Johnson of Jerome; eight grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy Strawser; and sister, Ila Aicher.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Buhl School Foundation or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Hospice Visions Inc., Tracy and Jamie Garwood, and the staff at Autumn Breeze Assisted Living in Buhl for their excellent care of Audrey.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Audrey’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
