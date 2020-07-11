Obituary: Audrey Ellen Sisson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 27, 1929 ~ July 3, 2020

Audrey Ellen Sisson passed away on July 3, 2020 at Autumn Breeze Assisted Living in Buhl. Audrey was born on June 27, 1929 to Frank and Delpha Strawser. She was the second of three children. She attended first through eighth grades at Cedar Draw Country School. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1947.

Audrey married Warren Sisson on December 14, 1947. Besides raising three children she worked at Green Giant, Pet Milk and during tax season, she worked for Jess Eastman. She then went to work for the Buhl School District for 33 years. Her last job classification there was Registrar/Bursar. Upon retiring from the school district, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls. Audrey was a Boise State Bronco fan and avid supporter of Buhl athletics especially when it involved her grandchildren. She was always upbeat and positive about everything, no matter what the circumstances may have been.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Warren; three children, Terry (Mary) Sisson, Larry (Elaine) Sisson of Buhl, and Marilyn (Calvin) Johnson of Jerome; eight grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy Strawser; and sister, Ila Aicher.