Obituary: Audrey Eileen Belnap Hobson

June 8, 1936 ~ February 21, 2020

Our dear mom, Audrey Eileen Belnap Hobson, was born June 8, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to George Ellis and Mabel Hall Belnap. She passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the eleventh of twelve children. She married Stanley James Patterson on August 20, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple and they had three children together: Brett, Bart and Brenda. They later divorced. Fortunately, mom found the love of a good man later in life and married Jesse Vaughn Hobson on July 5, 2003. They were together until his death in 2012.

Mom grew up in Hooper, Utah on the family farm. She loved music and speech. At Weber High School she was a cheerleader, played the violin, and sang in choir.

After marriage, mom worked as a bookkeeper and later began work in the schools in various capacities. In 1975 she returned to school at Weber State College and graduated in 1978 with a bachelors in elementary education and a minor in media. Thereafter, she continued to work in the schools as a teacher and media specialist for 26 years, positively impacting the lives of thousands of children through her work.

