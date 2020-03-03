Obituary: Audrey Eileen Belnap Hobson

June 8, 1936 ~ February 21, 2020
Our dear mom, Audrey Eileen Belnap Hobson, was born June 8, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to George Ellis and Mabel Hall Belnap. She passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the eleventh of twelve children. She married Stanley James Patterson on August 20, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple and they had three children together: Brett, Bart and Brenda. They later divorced. Fortunately, mom found the love of a good man later in life and married Jesse Vaughn Hobson on July 5, 2003. They were together until his death in 2012.
Mom grew up in Hooper, Utah on the family farm. She loved music and speech. At Weber High School she was a cheerleader, played the violin, and sang in choir.
After marriage, mom worked as a bookkeeper and later began work in the schools in various capacities. In 1975 she returned to school at Weber State College and graduated in 1978 with a bachelors in elementary education and a minor in media. Thereafter, she continued to work in the schools as a teacher and media specialist for 26 years, positively impacting the lives of thousands of children through her work.
Music was always an important part of her life. She loved singing at church and in quartets. She was a chartered member of the Sweet Adeline’s, violinist in the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra and performed in many musical productions.
Mom was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served tirelessly and faithfully in many church callings, particularly in music, and she fulfilled her goal of serving a church mission at the Salt Lake City Temple Grounds.
Survivors include her children, Brett (Susan) Patterson, Idaho Falls, ID; Bart Patterson, Las Vegas, NV; Brenda (Steve) Williams, Boise, ID; brother LaGrande (Beverly) Belnap, Hooper, UT; sisters in law Sherill Lowe, St. George, UT and Carolyn (Joe) Thornley, Bertram, TX; brother in law Craig (Carol) Patterson, West Point, UT; her stepchildren, Paul (Jolene) Hobson, Mark Hobson, Jeana (Jim) McBride, Kathy (Bill) McElhannon , Beverly White, Barry (Marnae) Hobson, Heather (Brad) Staker and Jared (Candace) Hobson as well as the many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved seeing and talking about.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Hobson, father, George Ellis Belnap, mother, Mable Hill Hall Belnap; brothers, Lowell, Veloy, Linden, Gary, Frances (Bud) Belnap, and Dar Belnap; and sisters, Thora French, Elma Ross, Vola McDonald, and Iola Murray.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist’s Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, UT. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Internment will immediately follow in the Hooper Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audrey Belnap Hobson Scholarship Fund at Nevada State College to create an endowed scholarship in mom’s name to benefit worthy students planning careers in education, music or library. Donations may be made to the fund at: https://nsc.edu/giving/online-donation/
