July 10, 1938 – September 22, 2018

On Saturday, September 22, 2018, Audrey Arlene Simons, formally of Gooding, ID, loving wife and mother, passed away at home at the age of 80.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward; her son, Edward III (Karen) Simons of North Pole, Alaska; her daughter, Karen (Eric) Rains of Onalaska; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family farm, 159 Shanklin Road, Onalaska on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 from 1 to 5 p.m.

