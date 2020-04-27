Obituary: Audrey Ann Freihofner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 22, 1935—April 15, 2020

Audrey Ann Freihofner (Reed), 85, passed away on April 15th, 2020 in White Plains, NY. She was born March 22, 1935 in Filer, ID to Audra Knox Reed and Lela Ann Reed (Whitaker). She was a graduate of Filer High School (where she received accolades for agriculture and marksmanship) and Idaho State University (where she was homecoming queen) and Iona College (masters).

She met her late husband Anton Freihofner in Salt Lake City while working for IBM and they married and moved to Westchester County, NY where they raised two sons, Gregory Knox Freihofner and William James Freihofner. She worked as a teacher of business in the Croton Harmon School District until she retired in 1991. While raising a family in New York she was passionate about church and local civic affairs. In church, she served in various callings including Primary President, Cub Scout Leader, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Seminary Teacher, Ward and Stake Relief Society President, Family History Consultant and Patriarch’s Scribe. In civic affairs she was involved in her sons’ school and athletic activities while also engaging in local politics as a member/spokesperson of various Westchester County political entities.