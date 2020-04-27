Obituary: Audrey Ann Freihofner (Reed)

March 22, 1935—April 15, 2020
Audrey Ann Freihofner (Reed), 85, passed away on April 15th, 2020 in White Plains, NY. She was born March 22, 1935 in Filer, ID to Audra Knox Reed and Lela Ann Reed (Whitaker). She was a graduate of Filer High School (where she received accolades for agriculture and marksmanship) and Idaho State College (where she was homecoming queen) and Iona College (masters).
She met her late husband Anton Freihofner in Salt Lake City while working for IBM and they married and moved to Westchester County, NY where they raised two sons, Gregory Knox Freihofner and William James Freihofner. She worked as a teacher of business in the Croton Harmon School District until she retired in 1991. While raising a family in New York she was passionate about church and local civic affairs. In church, she served in various callings including Primary President, Cub Scout Leader, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Seminary Teacher, Ward and Stake Relief Society President, Family History Consultant and Patriarch’s Scribe. In civic affairs she was involved in her sons’ school and athletic activities while also engaging in local politics as a member/spokesperson of various Westchester County political entities.
After her retirement, she devoted all her time to caring for her aging mother, growing grandchildren and church callings. She enjoyed baking, outdoor activities, making family books, painting and most of all serving others. She was deeply kind and thoughtful and forever a peacemaker as evidenced by her favorite scripture “And he commanded them that there should be no contention one with another, but that they should look forward with one eye…having their hearts knit together in unity and in love one towards another” (Mosiah 18:21).
Audrey Ann is survived by her brother Rex Reed (her brother Lloyd Reed passed in 2005) her sons Greg and Bill Freihofner and her eight grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Her funeral will be held at Filer Cemetery attended by immediate family members, where she will be laid to rest alongside her family.
