Obituary: Arvel Stuart Anderson

Arvel Stuart Anderson, known as Dusty, passed from this life on August 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Dusty was born on September 24, 1942, to Arvel S. and Cora Harriett Harper in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dusty was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sherryl Anderson Vichrilli. He is survived by his loving wife, Therryl; daughters, Valerie and Rhonda; and son, Rocky; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Dusty was active in his early years. Being a proud graduate of Granite High School in Salt Lake City, Dusty participated both in high school sports, and played the flute, usually as first chair. Upon graduation from high school, Dusty enrolled and graduated from the Radio Operational Engineering School (ROES) and received his First Class Radiotelephone certificate on June 29, 1961. Upon graduation from ROES, Dusty honorably served as a missionary in the West Central States mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dusty remained active in church his entire life, being a very diligent ministering teacher, serving in several bishoprics, and on church high council. Returning home, Dusty enrolled in the National Guard, where he served honorably for six years. During this time, on April 23, 1965, Dusty married his love, Therryl Peterson, of Green River, Wyoming, sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. That same year Dusty was assigned to KBAR radio by the Intermountain News Network. His arrival in Burley was met by his adopted family, the Cloyd Taylor Family. Cloyd, Maxine, Cheryl, Derlin, Russell, and Brad quickly took to Dusty and Therryl, and a family bond was established that will last for eternity. Valerie was born in 1966, followed by Rocky in 1969, and Rhonda in 1970. Valerie married Darin Moon in 1986, and Rhonda married John Neff in 1992.