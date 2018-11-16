September 9, 1936—November 14, 2018
Arthur “Milo” Packer, 82, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.
A. Milo Packer was born on September 9, 1936 in Chinook, Montana, the son of Newell and Eleanor Packer. He was raised and educated in Chinook until 1946, when the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1955.
He married Lois Louise Beck on January 23, 1958 in Pocatello.
He worked in the nuclear energy industry at the I.N.E.L. and Detroit Edison. Upon their retirement they moved to Hagerman, Idaho.
He is survived by: his wife, Lois of Hagerman; one son, Eric (Karen) Packer of Klawock, Alaska; four daughters, Kathy (Dave) Earnhart of Meridian, Cindy (Rob) Wade of Twin Falls, Michelle (Chuck) Reay of Blackfoot and Becky (Gary) Reynolds of Castleford; one brother, David Packer of Pocatello; two sisters, Bonnie Stowell of Bellevue, Washington and Janice Hunsaker of Murray, Utah; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, La’Rene Packer, Lelah Packer, Marlene Pett and Carol Miller; two brothers, Lamar Packer and Gary Packer; a grandson, Brandon Langer; and a granddaughter, Danielle Langer.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Hagerman American Legion Hall in Hagerman. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel; and friends may visit with the family on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the Legion Hall.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.