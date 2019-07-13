{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Arthur John Dunford

January 16, 1923—July 7, 2019

Arthur John Dunford, 96, of Paul/Twin Falls, Idaho. Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away early Sunday morning July 7, 2019 at his son’s home in Twin Falls. Art was a member of the LDS church and was sealed for eternal life to his wife Bulah in the Ogden LDS temple on March 14, 1978.

Art served in the army during WWll and received an honorable medical discharge from service related injuries. He married Bulah Anderson on Oct. 21, 1946. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2018.

Art drew a homestead in 1957 in Paul, Idaho and farmed for his entire adult life. After retiring and selling the farm Art and Bulah could be found at Jackpot on a regular basis playing video poker, on these many excursions they made many “new” friends.

Art is survived by his children Linda(Bob) Frayer, LeRoy (Kathy) Dunford, Debra Bandy, and Greg (Sylvia) Dunford. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 70 years, and his son John.

No services are planned per Art’s request. A private military rites service for family will be held at a later date and he will be buried with his son John and his wife at an unspecified date in Oasis, Utah.

