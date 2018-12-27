Obituary: Arthur Jacob Eccles

November 6, 1967—December 23, 2018
Arthur Jacob Eccles, son of Gordon and late Betty Peavey Eccles of Picabo, Idaho passed away on December 23rd at the home, and under the loving care, of his father, Gordon, and stepmother, Cheryl Eccles.
Art was born in Hailey, Idaho on November 6, 1967 and spent his childhood years with his brother, Clark, and sister, Ruth, on the banks of Silver Creek in Picabo. There he enjoyed many playful days with family and friends swimming in the creek, riding motorcycles, and snowmobiling in the beautiful and wide-open space that was his childhood home. Art was an avid and talented snow skier and boarder and spent many winters on Bald Mountain in Sun Valley. Happy memories also included many summer weeks spent with friends at family cabins at Pettit Lake.
Art attended Wood River High School where he was a three-sport varsity letterman in football, wrestling, and tennis. After graduation, he went to the University of Idaho where he pledged SAE fraternity along with his brother, following in the footsteps of his father.
From there, he moved to Seattle’s east-side area. It was there that he started his company, Eccles Painting. He later returned to Boise to expand his company which is still thriving in the Treasure Valley today.
An avid sports enthusiast, Art was always a loyal and devoted football fan of the Denver Broncos. Also a baseball fan and talented player. He put together all-star baseball teams through Eccles Painting. This always brought a sense of fun and pride for him. Because of his love of baseball, he also became a fan of the Seattle Mariners and attended many home games.
Art was witty, gregarious and a dear friend to so many. He always knew how to make you laugh, even to the end. The deep friendships he developed over the years proved true during his last days when friends came from far and wide to laugh and reminisce with him one last time.
Art was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Betty Eccles, and is survived by his father, Gordon Eccles, stepmother, Cheryl (Buttram) Eccles, brother Clark Eccles, niece Makena Eccles, sister, Ruth (Clay) Hall, nephew, Elijah Hall, and niece, Ariana Hall.
The family plans to schedule a celebration of life in Picabo, Idaho in the coming summer.
