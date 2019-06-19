December 18, 1944—June 12, 2019
Arthur “Gene” Dey, 74, of Twin Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 12, 2019, due to heart complications post-operatively at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
Gene was born on December 18, 1944 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Arthur B. Dey and Helen McCallister-Dey. Gene attended and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1964.
After high school, he joined the Army National Guard, where he proudly served his country for a total of 6 years. After his service, he went to work for Sam Thomas Chevron. It was while working there he met Barbara Murray whom he married in 1974. They were later divorced. From that union, Gene had one daughter, Teresa Dawn Dey, who was his pride and joy. Gene continued to raise Teresa for the next 20 years.
Gene attended CSI where he earned his associates degree in mechanics. He continued his education and became a GM Certified Master Mechanic. He worked at Chevrolet Twin Falls for over 34 years until retirement. Gene continued with his mechanics, working on family and friends vehicles. He enjoyed working in his hobby shop making and fixing everything from toys to cars. He also worked part-time at T.J. Max.
In 1974 Gene married Barbara Murray, later divorced. They had one daughter Teresa Dawn Dey, who was his pride and joy. Gene continued to raise Teresa for the next 20 years.
On May 20, 2000 Gene married the Love of his life Loretta Myers-Snow-Dey. Together, they enjoyed fishing, biking, going to church and spending time with their family, especially their seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his wife, Loretta Dey; daughter, Teresa Dey (Scott); step-children, Greg Snow (Amber), Marcie Huey (Dave), James Snow (Dixie); grandchildren, Luke, Andrew, Amanda, Abra, Daniel, Kellan, Ayden, seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Kahliah, Tucker, Lexie, Jackson, Elliot and Allie; sister, Ada Mobley; brother, Raymond Dey (Kathy); aunt, Imogene Dey, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Helen Dey, and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers; Donations may be made to the scholarship fund for Immanuel Lutheran School/Day Care or Boy Scout Troop 68.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. East, Twin Falls. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.