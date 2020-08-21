Obituary: Art Gnesa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 26, 1928—August 17, 2020

Arthur Gnesa, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020 of natural causes.

Arthur Gnesa was born on July 26, 1928 in Salinas, California, the son of Silvio and Alice Gnesa. He was raised and educated in Salinas.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, 1950 – 1952, where he earned a Purple Heart. After the war he returned to California where he worked in construction.

Art married the love of his life—Barbara Ann Lompa on May 29, 1955 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hollister, California. They were married for 53 years before her passing—13 years to the date of Art’s passing – August 17, 2007.

During the early years of their marriage they lived and ranched in Hollister. After their children were born, the family decided to move to Idaho. In 1969 he stuffed himself, Barbara and all the children into the cab of a 1967 International Truck and moved to Gooding, where he continued his passion of breaking horses, raising cattle and working in the fields.