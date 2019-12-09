Art Bergsma Sr., 86, went to be with his Lord on 12/7/2019. He was born in 1933 in Paramount California to George and Tina Bergsma from the Netherlands. He married Alice VandeKieft on June 20, 1953 and together they had 4 children. He served in the US Army from 1953—1955 and was stationed in Korea for 18 months. He worked as a pasteurizer for Carnation and Lucky Stores until he retired. Art and Alice enjoyed traveling with their RV and visiting family and friends. In 2007, they moved from Fremont California to Twin Falls Idaho where he was a member of the Twin Falls Reformed Church. He enjoyed volunteering at the Mustard Seed and meeting his friends over coffee in Buhl and keeping in touch with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Alice, Sharon (Carl) VandenHeuvel of Santa Rosa, CA, Eileen (Butch) Hass of Dorr, MI. Art Jr. (Lori) of Twin Falls, Corrina (Mike) Hollister of Ridgefield, WA, sister Helen (Phil) DuBois of Chino, CA, brother Andrew (Grace) Bergsma from Lynden, WA. He was adored by his 9 grandchildren and 18.5 great grandchildren. He loved his family, pets and cherished his many friendships and will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church. The family would like to thank Auburn Crest Hospice, especially Shannon, for all their help. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
