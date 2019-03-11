August 3, 1936—March 2, 2019
Arnold Eugene (Gene) Matthews, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He was born August 3, 1936, in Denver, Colorado to George and Anna Matthews. He grew up and attended school in Nampa, Idaho. He moved with his family to Twin Falls, Idaho, in 1953 and graduated high school there in 1954 as one of the first graduates of the new Twin Falls Senior High School. He married Cecelia Strain on June 8, 1955, in Salinas, CA. He worked as a master automobile mechanic most of his life and retired as the regional manager of Suburban Propane in Twin Falls.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially camping and fishing, hunting, shooting traps, and sharing a cold one. His special joy was dancing with mama. He was very involved in the Twin Falls Gun Club for over 20 years and a lifetime member of the NRA.
He is survived by son Richard (Jeannie) Matthews of Boise, daughter Patricia (John) Kumm of Twin Falls, son Michael (Rebecca) Matthews of Twin Falls, daughter Theresa (Chris) Kalas of Twin Falls; 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Matthews, his wife Cecelia, brother Lew, and daughters, Loretta and Deborah. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St Luke’s Humphreys Diabetes Center. Inurnment and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at reynoldschapel.com.
