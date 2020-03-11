Obituary: Arlo Lloyd

July 23, 1935—March 7, 2020

Arlo Lloyd, an 84-year-old resident of Elba, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley.Arlo Parish Lloyd was born in Elba, Idaho, to Fred T. and Flossie Parish Lloyd, on July 23, 1935. He was the third living child in the family and weighed a whopping 12 pounds. He grew up on “the ridge” in Elba and attended schools in Elba, Albion, and finally graduated from Raft River High School in Malta, Idaho.

Arlo gained experience in working as a surveyor early in his life. During some of the summers of his high school years, he worked as a surveyor for the state in building the highway running through Elba. He continued this kind of work as a surveyor for the BLM in Alaska after he graduated. He spent summers surveying in the Territory of Alaska and would come home in the winter.