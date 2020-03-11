Obituary: Arlo Lloyd

July 23, 1935—March 7, 2020
Arlo Lloyd, an 84-year-old resident of Elba, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley.Arlo Parish Lloyd was born in Elba, Idaho, to Fred T. and Flossie Parish Lloyd, on July 23, 1935. He was the third living child in the family and weighed a whopping 12 pounds. He grew up on “the ridge” in Elba and attended schools in Elba, Albion, and finally graduated from Raft River High School in Malta, Idaho.
Arlo gained experience in working as a surveyor early in his life. During some of the summers of his high school years, he worked as a surveyor for the state in building the highway running through Elba. He continued this kind of work as a surveyor for the BLM in Alaska after he graduated. He spent summers surveying in the Territory of Alaska and would come home in the winter.
In January of 1958, he married Bonita Tracy, and their daughter Arlene was born in Anchorage, Alaska. They lived in Elba until the next summer, returning to Alaska again for the short survey season. Arlo and Bonnie settled down in Elba where Arlo started ranching and drilling water wells for a living. Drilling wells involved some traveling and their second daughter, Shellie, was born in Malad, Idaho, in 1962. In September of 1967, Arlo and Bonnie were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1971, they moved to Almo where they lived until 1978, when they moved back to Elba.
Arlo and Bonnie always loved traveling, whether for fun or to work at various jobs. Besides Alaska, they spent time working and living in Nevada, California, and Hawaii. They also enjoyed traveling in all the other states from coast to coast as well as Mexico.
Arlo loved his life in Elba and Almo; he also loved listening to music, poetry, and history. One of his most favorite pastimes was sharing a history lesson to anyone and everyone who would listen, including going into schools or taking groups into the City of Rocks. He and his brother, Stanley, shared this passion.
Arlo is survived by his brother, Stanley (Jeanette) Lloyd; sisters, Carma Firkins, and Janis Carnahan. He will be missed by his daughters, Arlene (Marvin) Ward, and Shellie (Kay) Hill; ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to those professionals, especially Stacey Hillman, family members, his second companion, Eva, of two years, and friends and neighbors who spent time visiting and caring for Arlo.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elba Ward, located at 1198 E. 2000 S., in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
