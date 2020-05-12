Obituary: Arlis Virginia Chandler Frost

Arlis Virginia Chandler Frost passed away on May 7th 2020, at the age of 95, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 3, 1925 in Springfield, ID to Jack & Geneva Chandler. She attended grade school through high school in Aberdeen, ID. After schooling she moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where she worked as a nanny and met Charles Frost, whom after one glimpse of Arlis decided to get married on July 21, 1942 in Paris, Idaho. They raised two beautiful daughters Margie Anne Davis born on May 27, 1943 and Sylvia Cronquist on October 12,1944 during their time spent in Springfield, Idaho while Charles served in the Army.

Arlis & Charles made their homestead in Rupert, Idaho where they enjoyed farming and ranch life, where she would be seen driving a potato truck with her daughters in tow. Many days were filled with fishing & hunting together. Arlis was well known for her beautiful flowers & gardens, her yard would radiate all the colors of the rainbow with perfect placement of each variety. Arlis loved her flowers, she herself was like a flower always brightening up the space she was in. Her gardens would raise enough to feed her entire family and all the neighbors, and contained all the cherished rocks that they collected on their travels. Arlis was never spotted without a beautiful piece of handmade stone jewelry that her and Charles had created together.