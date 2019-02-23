January 28, 1925—February 19, 2019
Arlis Louise Ferlic, a 94-year-old former resident of Burley, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Lewiston, Idaho.
Arlis was born January 28, 1925, in Wildrose, North Dakota, the only child of Edward and Pauline (Schilke) Schultz. She was raised on a farm outside of Hanks, North Dakota, where she attended school graduating in 1943. Following graduation from high school, she attended the University of North Dakota, and graduated in 1947. She subsequently began her teaching career at Williston, North Dakota.
In September 1949, Arlis moved to Burley where she became the home economist for Cassia County. While working at the extension office, she met her future husband, James Phillip Ferlic. On June 8, 1951, she and Jim were married in Hanks, North Dakota. They lived and raised their family in Burley until 1998, when they relocated to Rupert. Jim passed away in July of 2000.
It was in 1957 when Arlis began teaching for the Cassia County School District, first at Declo High School, then at Burley Junior High. She retired from teaching in 1985 after 28 years, touching the lives of many students. After retirement, Jim and Arlis spent many summers in the Stanley Basin and winters were spent in Parker, Arizona. In February 2002, Arlis moved to Lewiston to be closer to family.
Mom was a 4-H leader for many years. She was a member of Cheerful Doers Extension Club, and a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church and LWML. In her spare time, Arlis enjoyed crocheting and quilting, where many of her afghans were given as gifts for graduation and wedding presents. Additionally, she enjoyed camping and watching sports, either in person or on television.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her children, Stanley (Kris) Ferlic of Twin Falls, Robert (Dena) Ferlic of Meridian, and Beth (Leroy) Zenner of Genesee; six grandchildren, Gina (David) LaChapelle of Weiser, Scott (Maresa) Zenner of Pensacola, Florida, Sean (fiancé, Bekah) Zenner of Walla Walla, Washington, Jenni (Todd) Lanting of Twin Falls, Erin (Brendan) Floyd of Eagle, and Zach Ferlic of Boise; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Idaho Youth Ranch, your local education foundation, or a charity of choice.
