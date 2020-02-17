February 8, 1924—February 13, 2020
Arlene Ruth (Martin) Kloepfer, Boise, died on February 13, 2020, a few days after her 96th birthday. She was the first of six children born to Mary Mai Martin and Fred Martin in Paul, Idaho. The family later settled in Burley, Idaho, where Arlene graduated from Burley High School in 1942. Following her marriage and after raising her three children, she accepted a position with the Bureau of Land Management in Burley and later transferred to the state BLM office in Boise. She retired in 1988 and continued to make her home in Boise, where she enjoyed gardening.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, daughter Patricia, son Michael, her parents, sisters Ruby and Dorothy, and brother Edward. She is survived by her daughter Deanne, brothers Richard and Robert, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private interment will take place at a later date. The family thanks Grace Assisted Living, Encompass Hospice, and the Cremation Society of Idaho for their generosity of spirit and excellent care. Per her request and in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Arlene’s name to your favorite charity or to the following: Idaho Conservation League in Boise; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN; or Gary Sinese Foundation (serving military members and veterans) in Woodland Hills, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.