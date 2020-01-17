February 29, 1936—January 6, 2020
Arlee Joyce Hupfer, 83, a longtime resident of Fairfield, Idaho on the Camas Prairie, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, at Fairwinds Assisted Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Arlee was born on Feb. 29, 1936 in Yakima, Washington, to Royal and Lucille Robie. Arlee and her beloved siblings—Wesley, Dennis, and Barbara Ann, were raised throughout Idaho and Nevada, due to their father’s employment in large road construction projects. Arlee attended and graduated from Inkom High School in 1954.
Arlee married Lyle Hupfer on Aug. 14, 1955 at the Salt Lake City Park. At that time, she also became a mother to Lyle’s two young children—Vickie and Terry, ages four and six. For a few years, Lyle worked on various road construction projects around Idaho, moving the family as needed. While living in Inkom, Idaho, Arlee and Lyle welcomed the birth of their daughter—Tenna. The family settled on the Camas Prairie, Fairfield, Idaho in 1961. There, Lyle worked on Everett Coates’ ranch on Willow Creek and Arlee went to work at the Market Basket in Fairfield. In 1966 the family moved into Fairfield where Arlee continued to work for Bill Stewart at the Market Basket and Corral Store. She later worked for Prairie Power, which became part of Idaho Power, and retired in 1997. Lyle passed away in 1996.
Arlee fell in love with Derral Hupfer and they married in 1998. They spent their golden years together traveling and enjoying the family cabin on Emma Creek.
Arlee was an active member of the Fairfield Community Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Rebekah’s Lodge. Through the years she held several offices in these organizations.
Arlee touched the lives of many people with her gentle kindness and easy laughter; she was truly loved by so many other people besides her family. She will be greatly missed.
Arlee is survived by: her son—Terry (Robert) Hupfer of Santa Ana, California; three daughters—Vickie (Marvon) Chess of Blackfoot, Idaho, Tenna (Jay) Biggs of Swan Valley, Idaho and Janie (Todd) Johnson of Twin Falls, Idaho; one brother—Wesley Robie of Sadona, Arizona; eight grandchildren—Brandy, Camas, Shana, Lindsay, Rod, Levi, Joel, Libby; 12 great grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews.
Arlee was preceded in death by her parents—Royal and Lucille; brother—Dennis; sister—Barbara; husband—Lyle; husband—Derral; daughter—Susan; granddaughter—Danielle. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home in Idaho Falls and Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery, Fairfield, Idaho, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Camas County Senior Center.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
