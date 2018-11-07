Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Emil Britt

March 21, 1926 – November 5, 2018
Anthony “Tony” Emil Britt, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Tony was born south of Kimberly, Idaho on March 21, 1926, the fourth of six children born to Jakob Anton and Lola Etta Britt. He attended Kimberly schools until moving to Colorado to attend the University of Denver. In time he was drafted into the United States Army where he served in Japan and Hawaii. He was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese invaded. After his service in the Army, Tony returned home to farm close to his parents.
In 1975, after 48 years of being a bachelor, he married the love of his life, Twila Mae Sparks. He became an instant dad of two teenagers and a three-year old. They bought a farm in Hazelton and farmed there until they retired and moved to Twin Falls in 2006. After Twila died, he moved to Oregon for three years with his granddaughter, Heather and family. He then returned home for the remainder of his life.
Tony was a kind, gentle and very giving man. He would give you anything you needed. He loved to farm and pot flowers; when he returned home from farming all day he relaxed by cooking, which he loved to do. Everyone loved to be invited to his dinners because he was such a great cook. He and Twila loved to play cards, visit people and travel. They both were caregivers to several people in the area. One of his greatest joys was his grandkids and great-grandkids, who affectionately called him “Poppy”. They lit up his world with their hugs and visits.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Les) Anderson of Hazelton; and his sons, Robert (Francine) Winkle of Boise, and Dustin (Olichka) Winkle of Lahaina, Hawaii; 11 grandchildren, Leslie, Daysha, Heather, Kiel, Ryann, Kimaree, Sam, Katilyn, Skyler, Samantha and Aidan; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Twila; his parents and siblings; and one great-granddaughter, MaKennah.
The family would like to thank Rosetta Assisted Living and the staff of Harrison Hope Hospice for the loving care they gave to our dad and grandpa.
A memorial service will be held later, on December 29, at 2 p.m., at the Crossroads Bible Church, 1550 Parke Ave., in Burley, under the direction of Pastor Brian Livermore.
Cremation arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
