Obituary: Anthony Raymond Moriarty

Anthony Raymond Moriarty passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday May 18, 2020. He was not married at the time of his death, however he had been married three different times in his life.

He was the father of two children, Carol Diane and William (Bo). He had four grandchildren, Ashley, Kelcy, Izaac and Jacob, and one great-grandchild, Maxx along with many step children and step grandchildren. Tony was born in 1961 in American Falls Idaho to John Henry Moriarty and Rayola Jessie Moriarty. He was the youngest of five children, Elizabeth Irene (Richard) Montague, Cindy Moriarty, John Moriarty, and Jacqueline Moriarty. Tony is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Jacqueline and his dear son Bo. Tony lived most of his life in and around Twin Falls Idaho where he had many friends. He worked in construction also in that same area.