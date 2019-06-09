{{featured_button_text}}
July 17, 1923—June 4, 2019

Annie Sliman, 95, of Gooding, Idaho entered into rest Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care Facility.

Annie was born July 17, 1923 in Gooding, Idaho to Dave and Phomia Sliman and was the third youngest of eight siblings.

Annie greatest joy in life was her family, especially her sisters. There was never a time when one was seen without the others in the community. She also found pleasure in her many nieces and nephews, as well as her great-nieces and nephews.

Annie worked at First Security Bank in Gooding for many years. She became well known in town from this position. Everyone in town that knew Annie loved her sweet and kind disposition and speak of interacting with her with great fondness.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Phomia Sliman as well as her seven siblings; Joe Sliman, Lester Sliman, Martha Fawcett, Sophie Burrows, Mike Sliman, Louie Sliman and Rosie Anton.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A rosary service will follow at 6:00 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

