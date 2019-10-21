February 17, 1975—October 18, 2019
OAKLEY – Annette Norma Bedke Patton, a 44-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, resulting from a back surgery in 2008, that left her with worsening pain and declining health.
Annette was born February 17, 1975, in Burley, Idaho to Frank A. and Phyllis (Sanders) Bedke of Oakley, Idaho. She grew up on a ranch in Nevada, which she loved. She attended grade school in Grouse Creek, Utah, where she lived with Grandpa and Granny Sanders. She attended high school in Oakley and played sports both in Grouse Creek and Oakley.
She loved to participate in sports, welding, art, typing, and other school activities. She gave her all in any activity she was engaged in. She also loved livestock, and could ride with the best of them. She began riding and herding cattle with her dad at the age of three; she enjoyed the time spent attending to the livestock.
After graduating high school she met the love of her life, Travis Patton. They were married on March 2, 1996, in Burley. They moved to Tri-Cities Washington, where they both operated corn harvesters. Later, they moved back to Oakley in 1998, where they assisted in managing both the Bedke Feedlot in Oakley, and the ranch in Nevada that she loved so much. Annette loved her family, especially her husband of 23 years and their Fur Babies.
Annette is survived by her husband, Travis Patton, of Oakley; parents, Frank A. and Phyllis (Sanders) Bedke, of Oakley; brother Frank H. Bedke, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Dee (Bowman) Patton, of Buhl; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Karl (Chick) and Norma Udy Bedke, and Harley and Garrell Sanders; aunt, Leta Bennett; and three cousins.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street, Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and Saturday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
