Obituary: Annamarie Curl

January 21, 1927 – October 13, 2018
Annamarie, the last surviving member of the “Seven Shoemaker fellers” passed away Saturday morning, October 13, 2018 at St. Luke’s in Twin Falls, Idaho. Born January 21, 1927 in Broadwater, Nebraska to Violet Valentine and Alvin R. Shoemaker, she was the sixth child. At an early age, her mom and six siblings moved to Wendell, Idaho. Her mother remarried, adding a little sister to the family, making for a total of three girls and five boys. In her early twenties, Annamarie moved to Twin Falls and worked as a soda jerk at Crowley’s and as a sales clerk at Van’s Department Store.
She married Robert B. Curl in 1950. Their dates consisted of dancing… and laying cinderblocks for their machine shop on Floral Avenue. Out of which they operated Curl Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Machinery R&D for over 60 years.
Both loved the outdoors; camping, fishing and snowmobiling. They bought property in the 70s north of Ketchum, Idaho near Smiley Creek where they designed and built a second home.
She enjoyed her home, reading, watching old movies, sewing, needlework, gardening, pottery and quilting with her church friends. She was a member of the Twin Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She loved her two daughters and son (whom she survived), stepson and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday October 24, 2018 at 11:00 am at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E Twin Falls. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
