{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Anna Maria Kinsey

July 18, 1935—May 24, 2019

With sadness we announce the passing of Anna M. Kinsey.

A beautiful, loving, caring person from American Samoa. Family and friends by her side, Anna went to be with our heavenly Father on Friday, May 24, 2019 at about 2:10 pm. She was 83.

Anna is survived by her son, daughter, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is on her next great adventure and we will miss her dearly.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A Celebration of Life was held at Faith Assembly of God Church on Monday May 27, where she served faithfully for many years.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Anna Maria Kinsey
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments