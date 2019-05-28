Obituary: Anna Maria Kinsey

July 18, 1935—May 24, 2019
With sadness we announce the passing of Anna M. Kinsey.
A beautiful, loving, caring person from American Samoa. Family and friends by her side, Anna went to be with our heavenly Father on Friday, May 24, 2019 at about 2:10 pm. She was 83.
Anna is survived by her son, daughter, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is on her next great adventure and we will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life was held at Faith Assembly of God Church on Monday May 27, where she served faithfully for many years.
