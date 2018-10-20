February 22, 1927 – October 15, 2018
HEYBURN — Anna Margaret Rhodes Parsons, a 91-year-old Burley resident, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October 15, 2018, surrounded by many of those who loved her.
Anna was the tenth of fourteen children born to George Washington and Susie Catherine Owens Rhodes on February 22, 1927, in Douglas County, Missouri. Her family survived the Great Depression with hard work and determination. She and her siblings attended the small, one-room Oak Grove School.
In 1943, Anna met and married a handsome young man named Floyd Parsons. She waited at home with their first daughter while Floyd served in the United States Army during WWII.
In 1948, Anna and Floyd moved with their three daughters from Missouri to Idaho. There they added four more children to their family. They were blessed with six daughters and one son: Verla Mae Garrard (Lawerence) of Rupert, Idaho, Beverly Ann Sage (Robert) of Heyburn, Idaho, Della Faye Poole (William), Valdi McCoy (Fred) of Burley, Steven Parsons (Cheryl) of Burley, Pauline Taylor (John), and Carolyn Sue Parsons.
Anna was employed by Ore-Ida Foods where she held a variety of positions and made many lifelong friends, and travel companions. Anna was one of the first crew members hired when Ore-Ida opened its Burley plant in 1960, and she continued to work there until her retirement in 1992.
Floyd and Anna attended the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Rupert, where they taught their children the love of Christ by their example. Anna’s love for animals was legendary. She always had dogs and cats that she loved almost as much as she loved her family. This love of animals has been passed on to many of her grandchildren. Anna’s many interests included knitting, crocheting, embroidery, sewing and quilting. She loved camping, fishing, hunting, rock collecting, hiking and all things outdoors. Anna never met a flower or a plant or a seed that she couldn’t make grow and bloom. She enjoyed traveling and never turned down an opportunity to see new places or to have exciting adventures.
Anna became a grandmother at the age of 33, and by the time her last grandchild was born, there were 18 of them. She continued to be blessed with the addition of 30 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Anna was a fun-loving, optimistic, energetic person who loved to laugh and spend happy time with her family. God truly blessed us with an amazing mother and grandmother.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 35 years; all of her 13 siblings; three daughters, Verla Mae Garrard, Della Poole, and Carolyn Sue (an infant); and son-in-law, William Poole. Anna was the last of a generation in our family.
The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. preceding the service. Urn Placement will follow at the Rupert Cemetery.
