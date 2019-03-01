Obituary:Anna Louise Bonin Barr

March 24, 1926—February 2, 2019
At sunrise on February 2, 2019, heaven received another angel.
Anna Louise Bonin Barr was born on March 24, 1926 to Domenick and Mary Bonin in Hailey, Idaho. When born, she joined older brother Peter in the close-knit family.
Anna met her future husband, Dick, in high school in Hailey, Idaho. They married in November 1952. They moved to Buhl, Idaho and started their family of four children, with two daughters, Kris and Karen, followed by two sons, Jim and Tom. The family moved to Glencoe, Minnesota, in 1960 thanks to the Green Giant Company. In 1965 they moved again, this time to Le Sueur, Minnesota, again thanks to the big green guy! Anna enjoyed raising her family in Le Sueur where she worked as a secretary and receptionist at the Elementary school before “graduating” to the high school where she worked with the superintendent and as the district secretary. She was very well liked by the staff as well as the students. After her retirement, with their “kids” all grown and on their own, Anna and Dick moved “home” … back to Idaho. They spent the next 26 years living in Jerome, Idaho on the golf course “playing around” and enjoying the mild winters!!
Anna was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She cherished her children and embraced every moment with them. Anna was loving, kind, and forgiving. Her easygoing nature allowed her to see life with beauty and hope. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile. She made friends everywhere she went, and everyone loved her. Anna was an avid golfer, enjoyed cross-country skiing and loved to travel. One of their many trips was to Italy and France where Anna and Dick connected with her relatives.
At the urging of their children, Anna and Dick moved back to Minnesota in October 2017. They moved into an apartment in Maple Grove, Minnesota and eventually moved into Cherrywood Pointe, an Assisted Living facility in Plymouth, Minnesota where Dick still resides.
Anna was proceeded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by Dick, her husband of 67 years, her children and her grandchildren, daughter Kris (husband Lynn and their daughter Kaitlyn); daughter Karen (husband Kelly and their “fur-babies” Zeus and Max); son Jim (wife Brenda and their children Brittney (husband Robbie) and Brandon; son Tom (wife April and daughters Madison, Victoria and Jessica).
Anna is going to be missed immensely by her family and friends who will forever keep her memory alive.
A Mass will be held in honor of Anna at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Jerome, ID on Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jerome Country Club on Monday, April 8, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Bonin Family Plot in Hailey, Idaho at a later date.
God Bless and Peace to all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.