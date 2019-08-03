June 5, 1925—July 30, 2019
Anna Lou Callen Posey died peacefully and quietly, attended by loved ones, at her home in Twin Falls, on July 30, 2019. She was 94 years old. She was born Anna Louise Craig on June 5, 1925, to Burley Ellsworth Craig and Jennie Larson Craig, and enjoyed life with them and her sister, Lavinia Pearl Craig Janousek and brother, Eugene Sidney Craig.
She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Callen, on December 10, 1944. They lived and worked together as close partners and loving companions until his death on June 11, 1986. They were blessed with four daughters: Lou Ann, Lynda, Elizabeth and Jennifer. The loss of her beloved Jennifer only two years ago was her greatest sorrow.
She married her long time friend, Jesse Posey, on May 28, 1989. They shared many happy and adventurous years together until his death on July 20, 2013.
Though Anna Lou worked as the supporter to a rancher, she was also a librarian in Twin Falls and Kimberly for many years. But, she considered her most important role to be the caregiver of her family members during times of need. She was a classy, gracious lady, part of the most wonderful generation of western women. They worked hard but could and would dress to the nines to suit the occasion. This was Anna Lou.
She is survived by her three daughters, three sons-in-law, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and more close extended family and friends than can be counted. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.
Memorial donations may be made in Anna Lou’s name to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Foundation, Mountain States Tumor Institute, PO Box AK, Twin Falls, ID 83303. A celebration of life remembering Anna Lou will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.