Obituary: Anna Carroll

Anna Carroll, mother, grandmother, wife and sister passed away on March 24th, 2020 at the age of 61. She was born in Burley, Idaho.

Anna will be remembered as a kind soul with a contagious laugh, beautiful smile, and a gift for conversation. She was a talented seamstress and arts/crafts enthusiast, creating many articles of clothing for her extended family with love in every stitch. Anna had a knack for making beautiful things and her talents allowed her to spread joy to those she connected with through her talent. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

Anna is survived by her husband, Kenneth J. Carroll, her six children and many grandchildren who she enjoyed spending time with.

We invite you to celebrate her life on Saturday, March 28 at Morrison Funeral Home located at 188 S HWY 124, Rupert, ID. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. A small service will be held afterward. Please note, due to the Coronaviris and CDC guidelines, there is a 10 person limit at the service. We will have an optional viewing of the service via live web streaming. The same 10 person at one time limit also applies to the viewing.

