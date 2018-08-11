Obituary: Anna Beth Jones

September 20, 1930 – August 9, 2018
Anna Beth Oldham Jones, 87, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018, in her home with loved ones nearby.
Beth was born September 20, 1930, to Ruth Lucille Madsen and Verlin H. Oldham of Mount Pleasant, Utah. She grew up in Mount Pleasant, Utah until 1945 when the family moved to Jerome, Idaho. There she met her eternal companion of 64 years. She married Melvin Dean Jones April 13, 1949. They made their family in Jerome and raised five children.
She was active in the LDS church and spent many of her years in Primary. Beth had many talents including quilting, tatting, and crocheting. She loved gardening, reading a good book and being with family.
Beth is survived by her children, Carl (Ramona) Jones of Jerome; Paul Jones of Jerome; Vickie Lynne (Wesley) Dryden of Preston, Idaho; and Susan Nutsch of Jerome; son-in-law, Phillip Lee Wolfe of Burley, Idaho; one brother, Jerold (Mary Ann) Oldham of Rexburg, Idaho; 24 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Dean Jones; parents; daughter, Terry Ann Wolfe; son-in-law, Roger Nutsch; one sister, Phyllis Sperry; one brother, Robert Oldham; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; one great granddaughter; and one great-great grandson.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 11:00 am, at the Jerome LDS Second Ward Chapel, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, with Bishop Jeff Stoker officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Grave dedication will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Beth’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
