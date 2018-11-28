Ann Marie Calhoun, (Grannie Annie), age 80 of Twin Falls Idaho went to be with her Heavenly Father on November 22, 2018. She was born in San Diego, California to Joe and Ruth Cannon.
She married Rod Calhoun in Las Vegas in June of 1963. Ann and Rod owned farms in Commerce Texas and later in Mangum Oklahoma. She loved farm life and for 35 years she and Rod raised horses, cattle and mules. They enjoyed many trips in their covered wagon pulled by their team of mules. They belonged to Wagon clubs in Mangum Oklahoma.
In 2002 they moved to Twin Falls.
Ann was an Elementary School teacher for 33 years and taught in California, Texas and Oklahoma. As a member of the Eastside Baptist church she enjoyed the wonderful ladies in her Sunday school class.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Rod, her parents, her sister-in-law Maxine and stepdaughter Cathy, Desire and her beloved companion Izzy.
Ann is survived by Jim and Heidi Calhoun, Michelle granddaughter and Aurora great Granddaughter and Teri Calhoun stepdaughter.
A special thank you to Jamie and Helen.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Eastside Baptist Church or the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
A memorial service will be held Friday November 30, 2018 at 10 a.m. at White Mortuary Chapel by the Park, 136 4th Avenue East in Twin Falls. A private burial will conclude the services at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.