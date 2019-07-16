Ann H (Martinez) Solosabal
May 15, 1940 - July 7, 2019
Ann H (Martinez) Solosabal age 79, of Rupert, was welcomed into God's loving arms on July 7, 2019. Ann was born on May 15, 1940. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, and daughter, Pam (Galow) Mills.
Her sons, James and Chris Martinez along with their wives, invite you to join them in a memorial service to be held on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rupert First Assembly of God, 402 H Street, Rupert. To leave condolences visit Morrison Funeral Home website at morrisonfuneralhome.net.
