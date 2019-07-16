{{featured_button_text}}

Ann H (Martinez) Solosabal

May 15, 1940 - July 7, 2019

Ann H (Martinez) Solosabal age 79, of Rupert, was welcomed into God's loving arms on July 7, 2019. Ann was born on May 15, 1940. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, and daughter, Pam (Galow) Mills.

Her sons, James and Chris Martinez along with their wives, invite you to join them in a memorial service to be held on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rupert First Assembly of God, 402 H Street, Rupert. To leave condolences visit Morrison Funeral Home website at morrisonfuneralhome.net.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Ann H (Martinez) Solosabal
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments