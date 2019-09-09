Obituary: Anita Pearl Hall Dick

September 8, 1940 – September 1, 2019
Anita Pearl Hall was born September 8, 1940 to Alvin and Hazel Hall in Shelly, Idaho. She has two surviving brothers, Alvin (Carolee) Hall and Doug (Kathi) Hall; and one sister, Marlene Hall, who passed away at 1 ½ years of age.
Anita married Jim Dick in May of 1959 and they had four children, Robert James “Bob” Dick, Jacquelyn “Jacci” (Steven) Nicholson, Steven Jay (Samantha) Dick, and Michael Jon Dick. Anita was blessed with grandchildren: Kelly, Kody, Mindy and Melissa; Nichole, Madison, McKenzie and Savannah; and Michaelah, Juniper, Joslyn and Joshua; and great grandchildren: Kynli, Shawn, Kyson, Adley, Dakota, Jacoby, Kaiden and Kaitlyn; Logan, Kaiden, Aubrey, Aunna and Ava; and Navy Jo and Mesa. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Anita was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 4th Ward Primary and Relief Society. Anita really enjoyed fishing … when dad would take her.
She passed away September 1, 2019 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 4th Ward, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
