March 10, 1937 ~ May 5, 2019
Anita “June” Tverdy, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2019, in Twin Falls, Idaho. June was born to Grace Joslyn and Truman Clark on March 10, 1937. Later Grace married Ervin Rast who was a loved stepfather to June.
In these early years, June attended primary school in Castleford and Buhl and then graduated from high school in Buhl, where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Kenny Tverdy. June went on to attend Business College in Nampa, Idaho and then earned a position at the Fidelity National Bank in Filer, where she loved her work.June and Kenny were married in 1958 in Twin Falls, Idaho, and began their married life in Dietrich, Idaho. They worked at the Shoshone Land and Cattle Company, where the reputation of “June’s famous home cooking” began with her running the cookshack for all the employees there. Following this, they moved to a small farm near Castleford and eventually settled at the end of a long desert road at Roseworth, where they lived and raised their family for 25 years. June and Ken worked as a team to develop their Roseworth ranch from a small home to a successful cattle operation and farm. They raised their four children: Scott, Debbie, Chris, and Mark. They learned the joys and challenges of “working cows” and living in the desert. In 1992 Ken and June moved off the ranch to a small farm in Castleford where they were blessed with a total of 61 years of marriage.
Anyone having visited Mom’s house very likely had an experience with her cooking, for which she was quite well known. The best part of moving cattle was around lunchtime when the chuckwagon rolled up. Many salesmen and visitors to the ranch seemed to show up at lunch or dinner time, since there was always an invitation waiting for a seat at the table. But very likely her most precious food gathering was to feed the grandkids and their accompanying football and basketball teammates before their games. She loved being a part of young people’s lives.
Mom was active in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, including running the kitchen and the fair booth, participating in music at Masses, and being honored as Woman of the Year in 2009. There was no one more proud of her kids than Mom, cheering for football, basketball, and cheerleading. There was no mistaking Mom’s voice from the bleachers, “GO, BLUE!” and the famous “Pull up your socks!” Mom was also active in the Twin Falls Cowbells, the Soil Conservation Women’s Auxiliary, the ‘71 Livestock Association, and the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association.
Mom is survived by her husband, Kenny; children, Scott (Teresa: Brandon, Cory, Drew and Ethan), Chris (Julie: Tori and Tilson), and Mark (Megan: Peyton and Sydney). She is also survived by her loving sister, Marion Clar. She was so very proud of her ten great grandchildren that brought her endless joy: Andrew, Evelyn, Connor, Sonja, Tristan, Charlotte, Olivia, Bailey, James, and Emily.
Mom was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Deborah Rose Tverdy-Little; parents, Grace Rast and Truman Clark; stepfather, Ervin Rast; and brother, Jim Clark.
A special note of thanks to Evergreen Assisted Living, Serenity Transitional Care, and Encompass Hospice for the assistance and love provided to Mom, as well as Father Jorge Garcia and neighbors and friends who have been supportive during her illness.
Mom was a woman with great devotion to her Catholic faith. There will be a viewing at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Buhl Immaculate Conception Church, 1701 Poplar Street, Buhl, followed by praying the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the church with a dinner immediately following. The burial will conclude at 2 p.m., at the Buhl West End Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on June’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
