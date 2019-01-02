Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Anita F Twitchell
Ruby Aufderheide

January 3, 1926—December 31, 2018

Anita Fay Twitchell, originally of Elba, Idaho, passed away in her home in Burley, Idaho on December 31, 2018, supported by her loving daughter Sandra and granddaughter Marsha. Anita was born January 3, 1926 in Pocatello, Idaho to Earl & Rachel Hubbard. She graduated from Raft River High School in Malta, Idaho and attended the Southern Idaho College of Education in Albion, Idaho. In 1946, she married Charles “Chuck” Twitchell, and together they raised three children. Anita and Chuck lived in several different places throughout their married life, including La Grande, Oregon, El Centro, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Anita enjoyed a professional career where she worked such jobs as a punch card computer programmer in the late 1960s and early 1970s. In 1973, Anita and Chuck moved back to the family estate in Elba, Idaho to re-establish the family farm.

Anita is survived by one brother, John Hubbard, and one sister, Marie Ahlstrom; two children, Sandra Booth and Tom Twitchell, ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. Anita was preceded in death by her grandson Scott Twitchell, daughter Lauree Twitchell, husband Chuck Twitchell, sister Melba Raye Jones, and brother Earl Phelps Hubbard.

A memorial service will be held on January 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Elba Idaho at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1198 E. 2000 S. Elba, Idaho.

Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 Hwy 24, Rupert.

