{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Anila Jeanette Allred

May 4, 1928—January 2, 2020

Anila Jeanette Allred, 91, of Wendell, Idaho died Thursday, Jan 2, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living Center in Tremonton, Utah. She was born the 4th of May in 1928 at home in Buhl, Idaho to Nile and Anna Cox. Anila was married to Melvin Taylor Allred in the Idaho Falls temple January 30, 1947. Melvin preceded Anila in death at their home September 2, 1995 after being ill for some time.

Anila and Melvin had three sons: Denny from Garland, Utah; Jerry of Elwood, Utah; and Rodney C. from Gering Nebraska.

The funeral for Anila will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Wendell, Idaho at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 605 North Idaho Street. There will be a viewing from 10:00-11:45 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 12:00 noon. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Anila Allred, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 11
Viewing
Saturday, January 11, 2020
9:00AM-10:45AM
Wendell LDS Chapel
605 North Idaho Street
Wendell, ID 83355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anila's Viewing begins.
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Wendell LDS Chapel
605 North Idaho Street
Wendell, ID 83355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anila's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments