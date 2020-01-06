Obituary: Anila Jeanette Allred

May 4, 1928—January 2, 2020
Anila Jeanette Allred, 91, of Wendell, Idaho died Thursday, Jan 2, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living Center in Tremonton, Utah. She was born the 4th of May in 1928 at home in Buhl, Idaho to Nile and Anna Cox. Anila was married to Melvin Taylor Allred in the Idaho Falls temple January 30, 1947. Melvin preceded Anila in death at their home September 2, 1995 after being ill for some time.
You have free articles remaining.
Anila and Melvin had three sons: Denny from Garland, Utah; Jerry of Elwood, Utah; and Rodney C. from Gering Nebraska.
The funeral for Anila will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Wendell, Idaho at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 605 North Idaho Street. There will be a viewing from 10:00-11:45 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 12:00 noon. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.