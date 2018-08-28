Obituary: Angela Marie Thomas Humbach

June 20, 1977 – August 27, 2018
BURLEY — Angela Marie Thomas Humbach passed away August 27, 2018, in Burley, Idaho, at her parents’ home surrounded by her husband, parents and siblings.
Angela was born June 20, 1977, in Burley, Idaho. She was the first of five children born to Neil Ray and Carla Marie Searle Thomas. Angie grew up on the family farm southeast of Burley, participating in all aspects of the farm such as—hoeing beets, milking and feeding cows, and irrigating. Angie attended school from kindergarten through high school in Burley. She was a good student, an avid reader and a member of the National Honor Society. She enjoyed music and was a member of Bel Cantos Choir. She enjoyed playing the piano and attending school dances and activities. She also attended ballet classes at Charmaine’s School of Dance. She enjoyed being part of the recitals and danced the part of Alice in “Alice in Wonderland.” Later, as an adult, she enjoyed learning and performing belly dancing.
Upon graduating from high school, Angie moved to Twin Falls, where she attended classes at CSI. During this time, Angie grew more and more into herself as she began having opportunities to explore different interests away from home. Angela explored various career paths as well as working as a massage therapist at a spa in Midway, Utah. After a few years in Utah, Angie moved back home and soon after met her husband, Shane Michael Humbach, while working at a retailer in Twin Falls. They were married January 29, 2005, in Burley. Shane and Angie lived in Twin Falls for several years where she was able to follow her heart and started her own massage therapy business. She acquired many loyal clients who appreciated her unique healing methods. She was unable to continue with this work as she began to deal with chronic ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. These were debilitating for her and she underwent many surgeries. During this time, her husband received a promotion and was transferred to Afton, Wyoming, to help open a new store in Star Valley. They enjoyed Afton for two years. Due to her health issues, she needed to be closer to her doctors in Salt Lake City. Circumstance and opportunity meshed at the right time and Shane had the chance to promote again to a store in Brigham City, Utah. While living there, Angela received a diagnosis of breast cancer in October of 2017. More surgeries were needed as well as chemotherapy. Even after surgery and chemotherapy, the cancer was relentless and spread to her lungs and liver. More chemotherapy was tried but did not stop the cancer. In May of this year, Angie and her husband made the decision to stop treatment and enjoy what time she had left with her loved ones.
Angela is survived by her husband, Shane Michael Humbach; her parents, Neil Ray and Carla Marie Searle Thomas all of Burley; her siblings, Kyle Ray Thomas (Dyon) of Bountiful, Utah, Bryan Neil Thomas of Holladay, Utah, Keri Lyn Faucette (Russ) of Cedar Hills, Utah, and Nicole Ann Thomas of Pleasant Grove, Utah; her nieces and nephews, Anthony and Bella Mills, Makelle, Savanna and Briggs Faucette; grandparents, Joe and Barbara Searle; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Keith and Ruth Thomas; an uncle, David Thomas; one aunt, Trea Searle; and cousins, Skylar Searle, Lee Gist ,Wanda Gist, Anthony Michael Humbach, and Frieda Joy Humbach.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity1st Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
The family would like to thank Dr. Buys and all those who attended to Angela at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Shawna Fuller of Horizon Hospice care in Burley, Idaho, for the wonderful care that Angie received.
